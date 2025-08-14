Individual results are being celebrated as pupils prepare for the next chapter.

Sixth formers at Arthur Mellows Village Collage, in Glinton, have secured places at top universities to study a range of courses, including medicine, English, law, computer science and engineering.

A number of pupils have also managed to obtain places on competitive apprenticeship programmes in fields such as finance, project management, civil engineering and construction site management.

Marwah Ahmed achieved A*A*AB

Jack Ray achieved AAA

Grace Palmer achieved A*Dist*Dist*A

Some of the top-achieving students include Marwah Ahmed (A*A*AB), Taylor Barrand (AA dist*), Max Britton (two distinctions) and Jaime Crookes (A*AA) as well as Jude Cureton (AAA), Alfie Green (A*A*A) and Wiktoria Kwartnik (AAA).

John Gilligan, head of college, said: “I am immensely proud of our students this year.

“Their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results, which have allowed them to move on to their next stage.

Zoe Harwood achieved two distinctions

Rhea Mangat achieved Dist*Dist* AA

“I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way.

“We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”