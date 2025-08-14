Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A-levels 2025: Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton celebrates results

By Martyna Wiecha
-
martyna.wiecha@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:26, 14 August 2025

Individual results are being celebrated as pupils prepare for the next chapter.

Sixth formers at Arthur Mellows Village Collage, in Glinton, have secured places at top universities to study a range of courses, including medicine, English, law, computer science and engineering.

A number of pupils have also managed to obtain places on competitive apprenticeship programmes in fields such as finance, project management, civil engineering and construction site management.

Marwah Ahmed achieved A*A*AB
Marwah Ahmed achieved A*A*AB
Jack Ray achieved AAA
Jack Ray achieved AAA
Grace Palmer achieved A*Dist*Dist*A
Grace Palmer achieved A*Dist*Dist*A

Some of the top-achieving students include Marwah Ahmed (A*A*AB), Taylor Barrand (AA dist*), Max Britton (two distinctions) and Jaime Crookes (A*AA) as well as Jude Cureton (AAA), Alfie Green (A*A*A) and Wiktoria Kwartnik (AAA).

John Gilligan, head of college, said: “I am immensely proud of our students this year.

“Their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results, which have allowed them to move on to their next stage.

Zoe Harwood achieved two distinctions
Zoe Harwood achieved two distinctions
Rhea Mangat achieved Dist*Dist* AA
Rhea Mangat achieved Dist*Dist* AA

“I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way.

“We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”

Education Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Martyna Wiecha
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE