An inquest has begun into the death of a five-year-old boy who died after an allergic reaction at school.

Benedict Blythe, from Stamford, had an allergic reaction at Barnack Primary School on December 1, 2021, and died in hospital later that day.

Although he was known to be allergic to dairy, eggs, peanuts, sesame and chickpeas, the cause of his anaphylactic reaction at school that day is still unknown.

Benedict Blythe, right, with his parents Helen and Pete, and younger sister Etta

Teachers, doctors, paramedics and representatives from the Department for Education and snack-food company, Pladis, are among those called to give evidence to the inquest being held before a jury and coroner Elizabeth Gray at Peterborough Town Hall

It is due to conclude by Friday, July 11.

Benedict’s family are being represented by Michelle Victor and Angela Bruno from the food safety team at law firm Leigh Day and Jeremy Hyam KC.

Benedict’s mum Helen and her husband Pete have set up a foundation in Benedict’s name to try to raise awareness of allergies in schools and nurseries.

During allergy awareness week in April this year, the Benedict Blythe Foundation launched several initiatives in schools including allergy emergency cards, helping teachers to receive help more quickly if a child shows symptoms of anaphylaxis.