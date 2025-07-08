A jury that will determine how a five-year-old boy died following an allergic reaction at school has retired to consider its verdict.

The inquest into the death of Benedict Blythe from Stamford has heard seven days of evidence, including from staff at Barnack Primary School, where the reception pupil fell seriously ill during morning breaktime on December 1, 2021.

Despite the efforts of staff, Benedict’s father, and medical staff, Benedict died at Peterborough City Hospital a little over two hours later.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

The cause of his death, according to a post-mortem examination, was food-induced anaphylaxis.

During the inquest at Peterborough Town Hall, the jury also heard evidence from Benedict’s parents Helen and Pete Blythe, from experts in allergies and resuscitation, and a paramedic.

Jury members were shown police videos of the layout of Benedict’s classroom, and a conversation between a police officer and Benedict’s teacher, in which she mentioned oat milk being given to him during morning break.

Benedict Blythe with his younger sister, Etta. Photo: supplied

Some evidence, jurors were told, was not in dispute. This included a statement from McVitie’s, which explained that a gingerbread man biscuit Benedict ate during morning break could not have contained relevant allergens.

Other undisputed evidence came from a consultant in allergy and asthma, who explained why the breakfast Benedict ate at 7.30am on December 1 was not responsible for the food-induced anaphylaxis that killed him.

Summing up for the jury today (Tuesday, July 8), coroner Elizabeth Gray reminded members of Benedict’s medical history, including his previous allergic responses, medical appointments, admissions to hospital, diagnoses and prescribed medication.

She recapped that Benedict had vomited during the night of November 29, 2021, and was kept off school the following day. He returned on December 1, 2021 after his parents explained to staff that Benedict’s vomiting was not caused by infection.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

Coroner Mrs Gray outlined school staff’s recollections of that day, including the storage and pouring of Benedict’s oat milk, and of other children’s dairy milk.

She summarised staff members’ accounts of Benedict vomiting during morning break and their responses to this, including administering his adrenaline auto-injector after he collapsed, and giving CPR.

Jurors were reminded of a 999 call recording they heard during evidence yesterday (Monday) made by the headteacher to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

The jury will now consider how Benedict came by his death and give their verdict.

Members were told by the coroner they could accept evidence to be correct ‘on the balance of probabilities’ if they felt it was ‘more likely than not’ to be true.

“It is for you to decide whose evidence you accept,” Mrs Gray said.

Jurors were warned against using hindsight or previous beliefs, or being directed by emotions, and were told: “Do not engage in speculation or guesswork.”

The original jury of 11 selected on Monday, June 30, was reduced to nine over the course of the inquest due to illness. A jury of seven or more is needed by law.

The jury’s verdict is expected to be returned by the end of the week. This will be unanimously held, unless permission is given by the coroner for a ‘majority verdict’.