A schoolboy died because he was given cow’s milk accidentally at his school, an inquest jury has determined.

Having heard evidence from five-year-old Benedict Blythe’s parents, school and medical experts, the nine jurors concluded there had been a mix up with the milk given to him at break time.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

As a result, he was exposed to cows’ milk protein when he drank from his own cup, and suffered a severe allergic reaction and anaphylaxis.

In a verdict written by the jury and read out to the inquest at Peterborough Town Hall today (Wednesday, July 9), they said they recognised that Benedict’s two adrenaline auto-injectors had been administered after he fell unconscious, but this was too late to save him because his circulation had already stopped and he was in cardiac arrest.

They noted that symptoms he had shown beforehand included vomiting, redness around his lips and coughing.

They also noted that there had been a missed opportunity for ‘lessons to be learned’ after Benedict suffered an allergic reaction to another child’s pizza topping while he was at Barnack Primary School.

The jury was aware that a post mortem examination had found that Benedict, who lived in Stamford and had been at Barnack Primary for three months, died from food-induced anaphylaxis.

His parents, school staff and his doctors were aware of his severe dairy allergy and asthma before his death in Peterborough City Hospital at 12.57pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Benedict had been off school the previous day, having vomited the night before.

But on the Wednesday morning he ate his normal breakfast at home, and he and his younger sister Etta were videoed by their parents, Helen and Pete Blythe, opening an advent calendar.

The jury had heard that Benedict joined in with a phonics lesson and one involving the Elf on the Shelf Christmas character.

After he vomited for the first time that day, during morning break, a teaching assistant read him a book.

After he vomited a second time, Benedict was taken outside by his class teacher. It was here he collapsed suddenly.

Despite being given his adrenaline auto-injector and CPR by staff, his father and medics, Benedict never recovered.

The inquest had heard possible reasons for Benedict’s extreme allergic response and anaphylaxis, and concluded that ‘on the balance of probabilities’ he had been given cow’s milk accidentally during school breaktime.

They had been told that each week Benedict’s parents provided the school with a one-litre carton of dairy-free oat milk, a measure of which was poured out for Benedict to drink from his own lidded cup.

Meanwhile, other children in the reception class had small cartons of ‘school milk’ and another pupil drank from a one-litre carton of lactose-free milk, which would have contained dairy.

On the day he died, his milk was poured out in the staff room and taken to the classroom.

While Benedict had told his teacher he didn’t want any milk that day, and went to pour his down the sink, school staff were not completely sure he had not drunk any.

The jury felt it most likely the wrong milk was given to Benedict and he had drunk some.

They had been told not to conclude Benedict’s breakfast or a biscuit he had as a snack caused his illness, because evidence to prove otherwise was irrefutable.

They had also been warned against giving a verdict that apportioned blame to one or more individuals, since the purpose of an inquest is to answer factually four questions - who died, when, where and how.

Since his death, The Benedict Blythe Foundation has been established and his parents have campaigned for a School Allergy Safety Bill, which would ask all schools to have spare allergy pens, allergy-trained staff and a school allergy policy.