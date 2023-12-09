An extension to a school has opened to pupils.

Stamford Endowed Schools gained planning permission to add more laboratories to its science block off Brazenose Lane.

Work was carried out in the summer to increase the size of the second storey of the building and the block is now used for teaching boys and girls, the school having become coeducational from September. Previously it was part of Stamford Boys’ School.

The science block viewed from Brazenose Lane in Stamford after the extension

The science block viewed from Brazenose Lane in Stamford before the extension

Principal of Stamford Endowed Schools, Will Phelan, said they had increased the science block’s capacity from 10 labs to 14, meaning more lessons for Year 7 pupils through to Year 11 pupils could take place at the same time.

Sixth-formers are now taught at the former site of Stamford Girls’ School in High Street St Martin’s.

While older labs are being refurbished, the newer rooms have ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ areas where pupils can carry out experiments and do written work.

A visual experiment for pupils

The science block as it looks now

They are also equipped with screens that link to a handheld device, meaning teachers can write, draw or annotate what’s on the board without being tied into standing at the front of the room.