Inspectors have delivered their verdicts on the county’s private schools - here’s how they fared.

Representatives from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) had a busy end to 2024 with a number of inspections at fee-paying schools across the area.

This included visits to Uppingham School, Kirkstone House in Baston, Oundle School, Ayscoughee Hall School in Spalding and Lincoln Minster.

Uppingham School, a boarding school where fees cost up to £55,000-a-year, faced some criticism from inspectors after it was found to not meet three out of five of the inspector’s criteria.

During a two-and-a-half day visit to the secondary school in October, inspectors felt leadership, management and governance; safeguarding; and pupils’ physical and mental health and wellbeing were not being met.

To improve, staff need to ensure pupils behave with respect towards each other, use appropriate strategies for children with special educational needs and develop a better knowledge about reporting when pupils leave school at a non-standard time.

Praise was given to the broad curriculum as well as the range of extracurricular activities and standards relating to the quality of education and social and economic education and contribution to society were met.

Oundle School, where fees cost up to £58,000 a year, received a positive report, with each area meeting ISI’s standards.

The school, where about three-quarters of pupils are full-time boarders, was praised for its broad and ambitious curriculum which brings exam results ‘well-above the national average’.

Kirkstone House in Baston provides education to 108 children from the ages of three to 16 and charges up to £15,000 a year.

During a two-and-a-half day visit to the school in December it was found it did not meet two out of five of the inspector’s criteria.

Inspectors had concerns about health and safety, including unsafe storage of cleaning products, incorrect labelling of asbestos and some classrooms not being maintained to the correct standard.

However, they described the environment as one where pupils feel emotionally and socially supported, and there is an effective safeguarding system throughout the school.

The inspector added: “﻿﻿﻿﻿Leaders describe the school as a bridge between a mainstream school and one that caters specifically for those who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“They have devised a curriculum that enables pupils to achieve success academically and pastorally, providing effective support for their intellectual, emotional and social wellbeing. “The curriculum is sufficiently flexible to allow courses to be adjusted to suit the needs of different pupils.”

Ayscoughfee Hall School in Spalding secured a positive rating after meeting all of the ISI standards.

“Leaders have established an inclusive and harmonious environment where pupils feel supported both pastorally and academically,” the inspector said. “Together with governors, they are committed to fulfilling the school's aims, demonstrating a clear desire for continuous improvement.”

Lincoln Minster School also received a glowing report after meeting standards in all five areas.

Pupils behave well and there is high quality education provided by knowledgeable teachers, the report revealed.

