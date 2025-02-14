A school which has been requiring improvement for six years has improved its Ofsted rating.

St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Kesteven Road, Stamford, was rated 'good' in four out of five areas and outstanding in the other following its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Having visited the 116-pupil school in Kesteven Road over two days last month, two inspectors acknowledged improvements had been made and described it as ‘warm and welcoming’ and a place pupils feel happy and safe.

They noted that the school has a large number of children from disadvantaged backgrounds and with special educationals needs but that the curriculum is broad and that clubs and trips organised by staff help children have aspirations.

The early years teaching received an ‘outstanding’ rating for getting the children’s education and personal development off to a good start. Describing the school’s early years class, lead inspector John Spragg wrote: “Children thrive. They talk confidently about what they have learned and express their opinions with enthusiasm.”

Teaching throughout the school years is also described positively, with teachers able to explain ideas clearly to pupils. However, the inspectors noticed teachers do not always check how well pupils are understanding what they’re learning, and so opportunities to spot misconceptions or opportunities for them to think more deeply could be missed.

Mr Spragg’s report added: “Pupils are polite and courteous. They behave well in lessons and around school. When pupils do not behave as well as they should, staff calmly help them to reflect on, and correct, their behaviour. Pupils who struggle to regulate their behaviour, or manage their emotions, receive excellent support.

“Attendance has improved. The school provides support for pupils who are absent too often to help them attend school regularly. However, too many pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds frequently miss school. This means that they do not benefit from the opportunities that the school provides as well as they could.”

Headteacher Tina Cox said she was pleased with the new overall rating, adding: “It’s a really happy place. People always say they feel calm. Staff enjoy coming to work in a school where we are like a family.”

Mrs Cox joined St Augustine's in 2021 having worked previously at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford.

Before she arrived, St Augustine’s had been told to improve by inspectors and when they returned a year into her leadership, they said the school was on the right track but improvements were still needed. She has been eager for inspectors to return since, to prove these had happened.

“It has felt quite overwhelming at times,” Mrs Cox said. “There wasn’t just one thing to focus on. I spent the first year building a really strong team of staff.

“Many members of the team had been here for years and were really on board, as everyone was desperate to be led in the right direction.”

Although proud of the latest Ofsted rating, Mrs Cox says they would like to attract more parents to choos St Augustine’s for their children. The school has capacity for 100 more pupils on the roll.