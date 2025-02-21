The event, organised by members of Stamford Rotary Club, is intended to provide an opportunity for women in business to get together.

Hosted by the William Cecil in High Street St Martin’s, the day will comprise networking and a seated buffet breakfast.

Four speakers will talk about the health sector, the armed forces, local campaigning, modern slavery and disabled sports.

International Women’s Day was launched 50 years ago by the United Nations and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while also pushing for gender equality.

By Martha Bamford

