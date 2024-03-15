An inventor and YouTube personality is planning to add an underground garage to the tunnel and bunker complex he has created beneath his home.

Colin Furze has begun work on the garage to the front of his semi-detached home in Stamford, although his latest planning application, submitted shortly before last Christmas, has yet to be decided by South Kesteven District Council.

The finished garage, if it gets the thumbs up, would measure 6m by 7.75m or 19.8ft by 25.4ft and come complete with a car lift to access the outside world.

Colin Furze created his bunker underneath his back garden

It is the latest instalment in Colin’s odyssey below earth.

“As a DIY person, really you can’t get bigger than this,” he told The Times.

“This is the mother of all DIY projects.”

Inventor Colin now wants to link the bunker to an underground garage beneath his front garden

In 2015 he dug a bunker in his back garden which was approved by council planners the following year.

A few years later, in November 2018, the filmmaker began more excavations to create a tunnel, linking his house to the workshop. It was also approved retrospectively, in June 2022.

Once finished, the garage would link up to his tunnel, meaning Colin would be able to walk from his back garden to his front one without seeing any daylight.

His underground toil has become a must-watch on his YouTube, with his videos attracting millions of views.

Top of the list is Backyard Underground Bunker Tour which has been seen by 42 million viewers and showcases perhaps the ultimate mancave, complete with sofa, flatscreen TV, guitars and a drum kit.

For those who have come across Colin, his latest plans may inspire little surprise among his long list of unorthodox inventions and projects.

Today, the record holder for the world’s fastest mobility scooter and pram has 12.9m subscribers.

So how do you possibly top – or bottom – his latest excavation?

“Do I need a bunker under my bunker? I really don’t know what the rules are, I tried googling it,” he told The Times.

“How deep do you own? I can’t find a definitive answer.”