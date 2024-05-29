Investigators are working to determine the cause of a barn fire.

Firefighters were called to Church Walk in King’s Cliffe yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) where 45 hay bales were alight.

Two crews from Corby were supported by a team from Kettering to bring the blaze under control and stop it from spreading.

One crew remained at the scene overnight to monitor the situation ahead of the investigation taking place.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and rescue said: “We continue to advise residents of King’s Cliffe to keep their windows and doors closed whilst the smoke plume is over the village and thank them for their patience whilst we deal with the incident.”