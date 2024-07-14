A hotel has undergone a £500,000 refurbishment as part of plans to ‘cement it firmly into the heart of the community’.

The William Cecil in Stamford has had its hotel rooms and restaurant, Milly’s Bistro, restored in a £500,000 refurbishment project.

The Woodford Group bought The William Cecil in St Martins last year, with plans to invest in the historic hotel.

Owner Paul Brown said: “It’s been a busy time at the William Cecil, which we have invested in significantly, aiming to make the most of our beautiful hotel, which sits on the edge of town, backing on to the glorious Burghley Estate.

“Our aim is to further cement the hotel firmly into the heart of the local community – with our fabulous meeting facilities, event spaces, neighbourhood bistro serving excellent food from our talented team, plus stunning terrace and garden, where you can kick back and enjoy a cocktail from our quirky, vintage horsebox bar.”

Milly’s bistro opened at the William Cecil in Stamford in May last year as part of a plan to give the hotel a new identity.

It was initially called Mildred’s after Mildred Cooke, the wife of William Cecil, creator of Burghley House, but was forced to change its name after legal action from another business.

A cocktail horsebox outside the bistro, which opened a couple of weeks ago, is the newest addition to the hotel.

Visitors will be welcomed next Wednesday (July 17) to view The William Cecil’s newly-refurbished meeting rooms, event spaces, lounge, Milly’s Bistro and rooms.

Paul said: “We have lovingly restored our first suite of bedrooms – each individually designed, with features including an in-room roll top bath in one bedroom and a double shower in another – and we will continue to invest to bring them all up to our very high standards in hospitality.”

The Woodford Group also owns the nearby Bull and Swan Hotel, as well as The Master Builder’s House in Buckler’s Hard in the New Forest.

