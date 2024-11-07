Burghley House has been shortlisted for a tourism award.

The stately home near Stamford has been named as one of the destinations vying for a top spot in the Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland Tourism Excellence Awards’ large visitor attraction category.

Last year there were more than 150,000 visitors to the stately home, adventure playground and gardens.

Data from the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) revealed 86% year-on-year increase - the highest percentage growth in visitor numbers across England.

Burghley House and the other shortlisted businesses will be judged by ‘mystery shoppers’ before regional winners are announced at an awards ceremony in February 2025.

Director of commercial visitor operations Philip Gompertz said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Tourism Excellence Awards and honoured to be recognised amongst so many inspiring local businesses.

“Our visitors are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to delivering a memorable experience in every aspect of our business.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and all they do to make Burghley a wonderful place to visit.”



