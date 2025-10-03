A three-year-old girl is zipping around her nursery school playground thanks to a community group’s support.

Isla and her mum Olivia Newton met members of Stamford Round Table at the Acorn Childcare Centre in Empingham Road on Monday to say ‘thank you’ to them for buying a new wheelchair.

Isla was born with spina bifida, which affects the development of the spine and spinal cord.

Olivia Newton with daughter Isla in her new wheelchair, Stamford Round Table members Matt Pollitt, Stewart Humm and Ewan Friend, and Donna Downs from the Acorn Childcare Centre. Photo: Iliffe Media

Despite this she is an active and extremely cheerful individual, but she had grown out of her old wheelchair and Olivia was told by the NHS that a new one could not be provided.

Fortunately Donna Downs, deputy manager at Acorn, which Isla attends, stepped in and contacted members of Stamford Round Table.

After chatting with Olivia and her husband, Lewis, who live in Stamford, not far from the nursery, they offered to pay for a new wheelchair that would be just right for Isla size, and it arrived within four weeks.

Stewart Humm, a member of Stamford Round Table who has a son who also attends the nursery, said: “We used some of the money raised at Stamford Car Show on the meadows last year to buy the wheelchair, as this is just the sort of opportunity to help we look for.

“It’s great to see Isla looking so happy - she’s been a pleasure to help.”

Thanking the group for the donation and the Stamford community who raised the money by attending the car show, mum Olivia added: “Isla can do nearly everything the other children do and now she is more at their height level she seems to be able to interact with them more.”

The wheelchair cost about £3,400 and is expected to last Isla five years.

To give back for support she has received with Isla’s condition, Olivia is running the London Marathon in April next year for Shine, a spina bifida charity based in Peterborough.

It will be her first marathon and she is hoping to raise £2,200 for Shine. People can sponsor her through her Justgiving page at tinyurl.com/OliviaShine

Stamford Round Table is a social and fundraising group for men aged 18 to 45, while there is a sister group for women, Stamford Ladies Circle. Details can be found at facebook.com/StamfordRoundTable