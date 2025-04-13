I think if you’ve been once you will always want to go back, writes Wittering Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

I’m talking about a region which is only around eight to nine hours flying time away, but a world away from the rainy UK when it comes to relaxation and tropical vibes. I’m referring to the Caribbean – one of my personal favourite holiday destinations. I just love the friendly people, the beautiful scenery and the wonderful food; as well as of course the sunny weather and warm seas!

Mamora Bay. Photo: Travel Counsellors

There’s a whole lot more to explore in the Caribbean than the most well-known islands such as Barbados, St Lucia, Jamaica and Antigua. Just a short flight or ferry crossing onwards you can find yourself on a secluded beach sipping a cocktail, soaking up the relaxed vibe of true Caribbean culture.

However, visiting these quieter spots doesn’t necessarily mean a complicated and tiring journey to get there. I would recommend combining one of the popular islands with a less well known one on a twin centre or even a multicentre holiday. I’ve arranged lots of these sorts of trips, and it works very well, using the regular inter-island services to get around; and as each nation has its own identity it’s a great way to get to know the region.

Take Antigua and Anguilla, for example. A very good combination of Antigua’s colonial history at Nelson’s Dockyard and the captivating island of Anguilla. The two islands are only 40 minutes apart by plane which makes a twin centre very appealing. Antigua is a much loved British favourite which boasts a beach for every day of the year, and at only 35 square meters Anguilla is easy to explore and has some of the finest white sand beaches and clearest waters you’ll find.

Cayman Islands. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Another option would be to combine some of the islands of the Bahamas on one trip; so, rather than flying to Nassau and staying put there or at Paradise Island, why not include a few nights on Exuma Island which has a different vibe to Nassau (and is home to those famous swimming pigs) This kind of trip pairs well with a city stay in New York before-hand too.

St Kitts and Nevis are a very workable pairing, because they are neighbouring islands and lie just 2 miles apart. St Kitts has sugar cane fields, lush rainforest, and rich history including UNESCO site Brimstone Hill Fortress as well as a dormant volcano. Visit rum factories and learn about its production (as well as enjoy a tasting!). Meanwhile, Nevis is a true hidden gem, with volcanic hills, natural hot springs, and well known for its abundant mango trees – it even has an annual Mango and Food Festival. Nevis is home to many sports including beach fishing and there’s a Nevis to St Kitts cross channel swim too.

Aerial view of a beach in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The best time to visit the Caribbean is from November to May when the weather is at its sunniest – during our summer months the weather can be wet and unpredictable.

Emma Savage

If you would like to visit the Caribbean, do get in touch with me as I would love to help you.

Happy travels!



