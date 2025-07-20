A mum is showing her gratitude to a primary school by taking on a 700-mile fundraising walk.

Becky Walpole has been overwhelmed with the support for her child who is in the reception class at St Gilbert’s in Stamford and has additional needs.

And her hope is to raise at least £700 for the school’s PTA – one pound for each mile she will walk.

Becky is raising money for St Gilbert's Primary School. Photo: submitted

Becky, 34, said: “After a very challenging first year at school, it only feels right to try to give something back.

“My son has struggled massively but the school has been amazing.

“So many of the children, parents and staff have been a huge help in getting us all through reception year. I think a lot of people don’t get how isolating and heartbreaking it can be raising a child with additional needs but so many at St Gilbert’s have shown how kindness and understanding makes the world of difference to families like ours.”

She plans to walk 700 miles in 70 days. Photo: submitted

Becky and family dog Hitch will start the walk challenge – 700 miles in 70 days – in The Meadows at Stamford on Tuesday (July 22). All being well, they will complete it on Monday, September 29.

Becky is a fan of regular walks – unlike husband Mark who will probably play the role of “emotional support”, she joked.

“I just wanted something that was going to be a real challenge to try and drum up support and see what I can get to,” she added. “I feel like it’s a shame we have to raise these funds for schools but it will be good if I can get some money to pay for trips or similar to increase their education and opportunities.”

Becky will fit the walks around her full-time role as a health and safety manager and whilst most of the footwork will be around Stamford and Lincolnshire, she’s hoping to take in some of the Peak District and North Yorkshire too.

At an average of 10 miles per day, she expects to be walking about two-and-a-half hours each day on the flatter terrain.

“I’ll be taking the odd day off but not too many because it will make the walks on the other days a bit longer!” said the mum-of-one. “If any school families want to join me on any days they would be very welcome.”

To support Becky’s fundraising visit www.justgiving.com/page/becky-w-3 and follow @700in70 on Instagram for updates on the venture.

Fellow school parent Johnny Topaz recently completed a 100 mile cycle ride in one day to raise funds for the same school.

Are you taking on a charity challenge? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk