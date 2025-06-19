Stamford College student prepares to compete in qualifying round of national WorldSkills UK Plumbing Competition
A Stamford College student says it feels ‘good’ to have reach the qualifying round of a national plumbing competition.
Taylor Ackroyd, who is currently doing his Level 3 plumbing apprenticeship with the Peterborough-based Complete Plumbing and Heating company, has reached the qualifying round of the WorldSkills UK Plumbing Competition.
The national event – set to take place tomorrow – showcases the best young talent in vocational skills from colleges across the UK.
Students who make it through the qualifying round will then have a chance to compete again in the finals later this year.
Taylor said: “Being told I reached the qualifiers was such a good feeling – I really didn’t expect it.
“The college has been great; they’ve given me the opportunities to compete in competitions like this and helped me develop skills I wouldn’t necessarily get to work on during site-based training.”
Brendan Cocks, plumbing lecturer at the college, said she is absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud of Taylor.
“This is not just a fantastic achievement,” she added. “But a true testament to Taylor's exceptional skill, unwavering dedication and hard work.
“It's also a tremendous honour and a brilliant opportunity for Stamford College to be prominently represented on such a prestigious national stage.”