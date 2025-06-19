A Stamford College student says it feels ‘good’ to have reach the qualifying round of a national plumbing competition.

Taylor Ackroyd, who is currently doing his Level 3 plumbing apprenticeship with the Peterborough-based Complete Plumbing and Heating company, has reached the qualifying round of the WorldSkills UK Plumbing Competition.

The national event – set to take place tomorrow – showcases the best young talent in vocational skills from colleges across the UK.

Taylor Ackroyd is preparing to compete in the qualifying round of the national WorldSkills UK Plumbing Competition. Picture: Stamford College

Students who make it through the qualifying round will then have a chance to compete again in the finals later this year.

Taylor said: “Being told I reached the qualifiers was such a good feeling – I really didn’t expect it.

“The college has been great; they’ve given me the opportunities to compete in competitions like this and helped me develop skills I wouldn’t necessarily get to work on during site-based training.”

Brendan Cocks, plumbing lecturer at the college, said she is absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud of Taylor.

“This is not just a fantastic achievement,” she added. “But a true testament to Taylor's exceptional skill, unwavering dedication and hard work.

“It's also a tremendous honour and a brilliant opportunity for Stamford College to be prominently represented on such a prestigious national stage.”