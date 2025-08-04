An inventor and YouTube personality has been awarded an honorary degree.

The University of Warwick chose Stamford man Colin Furze as one of eight recipients of honorary degrees, receiving his in science.

Colin Furze has received an honorary degree from the University of Warwick. Photo: Supplied

In the citation, it said: “Colin Furze is a British inventor and YouTuber known for his imaginative engineering builds, including a hoverbike, underground bunker, and world-record-breaking inventions.

“Originally trained as a plumber, his projects include the world’s longest motorcycle, a 71-mph mobility scooter, and a motorised pram. His YouTube channel has over 13 million subscribers and 1.8 billion views worldwide.

“Colin is widely credited with making STEM exciting and accessible to young audiences and has appeared on UK and German TV.”

Recently, it was announced that Colin has teamed up with original host Robert Llewellyn to revive Channel 4 show Scraphead Challenge.

In a Facebook post, Colin said it was a “massive highlight” to receive the honorary doctorate in science, adding: “It’s officially Dr Furze now!”

“It has been a humbling experience over the years to meet many people that have told me they have gone in to various courses in science / engineering since being inspired by watching the videos of some of the crazy inventions I’ve created. This degree is like a tip of the hat from the engineering community, so thank you for watching and a massive thank you to Professor Duncan Bilson for nominating me,” Colin wrote.

Other recipients included Baroness Caroline Aston, a former UK minister, BBC journalist Clive Myrie and paralympian Talan Skeels-Piggins.