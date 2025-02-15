Trees facing the axe under plans to expand a quarry have been saved.

Jay Naylor from Ketton began a campaign after discovering groves of giant sequoia trees were at risk of being chopped down as part of plans to extend Grange Top Quarry next to the cement works.

The amateur documentary maker has weighed up the pros and cons of the expansion in a video, where he described the trees as part of the character of the village and that it would be ‘wrong’ for them to be felled.

Jay Naylor with the redwood trees

He also launched a petition to save the redwood trees which garnered support from almost 650 residents.

Quarry owner Heidelberg Materials UK has agreed to revise its scheme to save some of the trees after hearing from villagers of their importance.

Jay, a doctor, said: “The overriding emotion that I was struggling with was a feeling of helplessness and futility, which I know other people share with the planning process over issues they may object to.

“It’s easy to feel like there’s nothing you can do or that you haven’t got any power.

“It was very reaffirming to realise people do listen if you can show them what the issue is in a way they understand.

“This shows large companies can be reasonable and make reasonable changes which is really encouraging.”

There are two large groves of giant redwood trees - which are native to California - one of which is being retained. The other Jay describes as ‘not in the best of health’.

The field also has a rare type of landscape known as ridge and furrow which shows the traces of ancient strip farming and has not been ploughed in more than 600 years.

Mark Page, land and mineral resources manager at Heidelberg Materials UK, said he had taken on board that the redwoods are a much-appreciated part of the landscape.

He added: “Changes to our proposals for the Field 14 extension area will not only see the preservation of the section of redwoods alongside the track access, but a large part of the adjacent ridge and furrow area will also now be retained by moving the screening bund southwards.

“This will link well with the proposed permissive path alongside Empingham Road, which runs into that part of Field 14 and the ridge and furrow land, giving public access where previously there was none and thereby providing a benefit to local people.

The quarry expansion plans for Field 14 and Northwest Land would secure the future of the cement works for another 25 years, protect 250 jobs and up to 5,000 more in the supply chain.

The plans have received a mixed reaction, with support from villagers as well as concerns about the impact.

Heidelberg’s proposals include a new access road to Ketton cement works, which will cross northwest land from the quarry to a new roundabout junction with the A606.



