The Great Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature, writes David Lewis of Ketton Climate Action.

This year the event takes place from June 7 to 15. People across the UK will be embracing the theme of “swapping together for good” and showing support for a safer, greener, fairer future.

Ducks

At a time when governments around the world are prioritising domestic interests over international collaboration on sustainability, the challenge of combatting climate change and protecting nature can appear overwhelming. The Great Big Green Week is all about building co-operation at a community level and demonstrating what can be achieved when small-scale actions are replicated across the country.

The biggest event taking place locally is the Ketton Green Festival, being staged on Sunday, June 8, from 2pm to 4pm on Hall Close in the centre of Ketton. This year’s festival will feature a bike repair service, a plant sale, a repair stall for electrical goods, local arts and crafts, a tree identification challenge in the woods and a chance to have a go at willow weaving. On the theme of swapping together for good there will be both a bike exchange and a toy swap and sale.

David Lewis

Visitors will also be able to learn about renewable energy solutions, and Ketton community groups will be sharing news on a range of initiatives which are currently in progress in the village, such as work on mapping local walking routes, volunteers testing local river quality and the Ketton Nut Project. The duck race along the River Chater that proved so popular last year is also back for a second outing. Admission is free for all. Please note there is no parking on site. Hall Close can be reached from Ketton High Street by walking along Bull Lane past Ketton Methodist Church.

The Great Big Green Week

The Great Big Green Week is organised by the Climate Coalition, a group of over 130 organisations including the National Trust, Women's Institute, the Fairtrade Foundation, Oxfam, and RSPB. For more information, including details of other events taking place, visit the Great Big Green week website: https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/