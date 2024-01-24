With about 3,000 women in the UK diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, a renewed plea has been made for better take up of the free NHS screening invitation.

Seventy-five per cent of cervical cancers can be prevented by a screening, however only one in three women accept the invitation for a smear test.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, is using Cervical Cancer Prevention Week which began on Monday (January 22) to urge everyone who is invited to attend screening.

Colposcopy/gynaeoncology clinical nurse specialist Michelle Hydes sees around 13 patients a month in clinic at Peterborough City Hospital

While many women automatically receive an appointment six months before their 25th birthday to attend a screening at their GP surgery, some are referred to Peterborough City Hospital.

A monthly smear clinic, which sees up to 13 patients in one day, is run by trust colposcopy and gynae-oncology clinical nurse specialist Michelle Hydes.

She said: “Many of the patients coming into the clinic have already had their screening performed but have received abnormal results so are assessed in the colposcopy clinic.

“During this assessment, the patient may be discharged for repeat screening in 12 months or in three years’ time depending on what we see.

“They may require a biopsy for further investigation, or they may have treatment at their outpatient appointment – based on the screening result they have been referred to us with.”

The aim of the screening is to make sure any pre-cancerous cells are treated before they develop further.

However, smear tests remain something of a taboo subject.

Michelle said: “We would urge all women who receive a letter to take up their invitation for screening in the primary care setting in the first instance.

“We do understand that many people will feel anxious about having cervical screening, and there are things we can do to make patients feel more comfortable.

“Patients have the right to request a female health professional carry out the test and ask for a chaperone to be present.

“It only takes 10 minutes to perform a smear test, but that 10 minutes goes a long way to preventing cervical cancer.”