An arts centre echoed with cheers and song as past and present members of a town choir reunited to celebrate a milestone.

Woven Chords, founded by Sally Brown in 1995 as part of an Arts Council initiative to encourage more women to sing, marked its 30th anniversary on Thursday, October 30.

Current members hosted a Georgian-style party at the Stamford Arts Centre, the choir’s home for the past three decades.

Past and present members of Woven Chords celebrating the choir’s 30th anniversary at the Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Submitted

Chairperson Pamela Rodgers, who joined a year after the choir was founded, said: “It went really well. We had lots of toasts, food and signing.

“Meeting up with people we haven’t seen for ages was a really lovely occasion.

“The level of togetherness and resuming of friendships was great to see. It was a remarkable evening.

There was plenty of food and singing

Cake made for the milestone. Photo: Submitted

More than 70 members came together to reminisce about the choir’s history while enjoying homemade food, cakes and a few glasses of bubbly.

There was also plenty of singing, mainly Georgian and Eastern European songs.

Pamela Rodgers said the evening was made even more special by the presence of former musical directors Chris Rowbury and Liz Underhill.

The choir became a mixed group after Chris Rowbury became the musical director. Photo: Submitted

Chris led the choir for 10 years and travelled from Suffolk, while Liz succeeded him and also taught for 10 years.

Also joining the celebrations were a few former members who had contacted Pamela following an appeal on LincsOnline, which was helping to locate past choir members.

“Both Chris and Liz said it was absolutely wonderful,” said Pamela.

“A lot of former members emailed me saying how much they enjoyed the evening and how nice it was to sing songs we have sung since the beginning.”

The choir has been based at the Stamford Arts Centre since its formation in 1995. Photo: Submitted

A picture taken about 30 years ago, when the choir was female-only. Photo: Submitted

The choir was formed to encouraged more women into singing. Photo: Submitted

The choir began after an enthusiastic response to a one-off workshop at the Arts Centre led by Sally Brown three decades ago.

Sally came from Newcastle to take up a post with South Kesteven District Council as a music worker.

In the early days, the choir was known as Stamford’s Women Choir, but after Sally passed the reins to Chris a few years later, it became a mixed choir called Woven Chords.

A picture taken about 30 years ago, when the choir was female-only. Photo: Submitted

“Chris floated the idea of a mixed choir and did a workshop, and a lot of husbands and partners came,” said Pamela.

“They really wanted to join the choir so this was put to the vote and we now have a mixed choir.”

Woven Chords covers songs spanning a wide geographical and musical range.

Photo: Submitted

Its repertoire of more than 200 songs includes Eastern European, African and Polynesian music, as well as contemporary pieces from the UK and America.

Pamela is inviting people to join the choir’s winter concert on Thursday, December 11, at the Stamford Arts Centre from 8pm for a celebration of songs from around the world.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01780 763203 or by visiting www.stamfordartscentre.com.