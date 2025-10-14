A man who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest is ‘eternally grateful’ to the people who saved him using CPR learned during first aid training.

Stuart Hodgkinson collapsed near Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, one-mile into an evening run with Stamford Striders.

CPR life savers, from left, Lucy Mclennan, Jonathan Ramm and Dave Sinker, with Stuart Hodgkinson, second from right. Photo: Iliffe Media

The 54-year-old had no history of heart problems and had recently clocked a 1hr 33min finishing time in the Great North Run half marathon.

“I set off but after about half a mile it felt harder work than normal and so I backed off the pace,” said Stuart, who lives in Stamford and works at Baker Perkins in Peterborough.

“When we reached the first stop, I felt unsteady and went to sit down. After that I only remember a couple of things - voices - although I couldn't see, or respond.”

Stuart Hodgkinson in his hospital bed with partner Amanda Longmire. Photo: Supplied

At 7pm on Tuesday, September 16, more than 50 running club members had set off from Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road on an organised seven-mile route with stops.

Among them were Dave Sinker, 65, a volunteer with the charity Lincolnshire Lives First Responders, who in retirement works part-time at Stamford Leisure Pool.

“I saw Stuart sit down, which wasn’t normal for someone on a run, and then I heard him cry out and saw him twitching.”

Stuart Hodgkinson, centre, at the Great North Run in Newcastle, nine days before his cardiac arrest. With him are Adam Fenn, left, and Tom Martin. Photo: Submitted

Jonathan Ramm and Lucy Mclennan, who had attended a local first aid course with 10 other Stamford Striders in May, had also spotted Stuart was in trouble, and started to put him into the recovery position to keep his airway clear.

Jonathan, 51, who works at QKS in Barnack Road, said: “I saw Stuart sitting, then slumping down and saw his arms twitching and his eyes roll back.

“My first thought was that it was epilepsy and because he seemed to be breathing at that point, I took off my t-shirt and laid it under his head to stop him from grazing it.”

Meanwhile, Lucy, 47, shouted for an ambulance, which Tom Martin, who had also attended the first aid course in May, called from his mobile. He would be on the phone for 16 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

Dave, kneeling next to Stuart to check his breathing, was aware within seconds that it had stopped. Rolling him onto his back, Dave and Jonathan began chest compressions, taking turns every few minutes, while Lucy administered rescue breaths.

Three automated defibrillators were brought to the scene and were, in turn, applied to Stuart’s torso, but none deployed, despite the position of the pads being checked by nurse Katie Staley from Pilsgate, who had been at the school after an open evening.

It was only the paramedics’ defibrillator that administered a shock.

Dave said: “I saw Stuart move his right arm as the paramedics took him away, which seemed positive, but it wasn’t until a couple of days later, when I saw a photo of him sitting on the edge of the hospital bed - not in bed, but up - that I knew he must be OK. That was fantastic. I just couldn’t believe it.”

“I slept that night,” added Lucy.

Stuart had been taken to Kettering General Hospital, which specialises in coronary care, and after a night on the critical ward was fitted with an implanted defibrillator. The device sits beneath the skin below his left collarbone and can deliver a shock to restore normal heart rhythm, if it detects a dangerous abnormality.

Tests have revealed Stuart may have had pneumonia in the weeks before his cardiac arrest - he had experienced a chesty cough that left him feeling unwell for over a month.

But now out of hospital, he is looking forward to getting back to running after a period of recuperation. His partner, Amanda Longmire, ran the Great Eastern Run half marathon on Sunday, and he was there to cheer her on.

Reflecting on the night he nearly died, Stuart cannot thank those who helped him enough.

“It was the CPR that saved me,” he said.

“There has been a lot of discussion since, about whether or not the defibrillators that were fetched should have worked, but ultimately it was people’s actions that kept me alive.

“I’m eternally grateful for what they did and the speed of their actions was quite incredible.

“Thanks to their training, they knew what to do immediately. They not only saved my life, I came out of it unscathed.”

One of the concerns when someone stops breathing is that they end up with brain damage, but Stuart had suffered none.

He said his chest felt sore as a result of the chest compressions, but the hospital consultant at Kettering told him that was the sign of good technique - too light a touch and they may not have worked.

As a result of his cardiac arrest, Stuart says he has reappraised life’s priorities, and is making sure he and Amanda do the things they aim to, rather than simply talking about them.

“Your life feels long, and then all of a sudden it’s almost over,” he said.

“You think ‘I want to do this or that’ some day, but something like this makes you realise, just do it. Plan the year ahead, not for years ahead.”

And a firm priority he has is to encourage people to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Ironically, when another Stamford Strider, Tony Comber, collapsed with a cardiac arrest in February 2022, Stuart was there and said he felt ‘useless’.

Fortunately, Tony’s life was also saved by fellow runners, but Stuart signed up immediately to a Red Cross first aid course at work, during which he learned CPR skills.

What he didn’t realise was that the next time those skills would be needed on a Stamford Striders run, it would be for him.

“For anyone thinking about learning first aid, I’d say just do it,” said Stuart. “CPR is the big one, if someone is not breathing.

“Chest compressions are easy to learn and everyone can find time. It’s such a simple action.

“Anyone might need them to save the life of a family member or a loved one.

“There is no reason not to learn.”