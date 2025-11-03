All eyes were fixed on the sky yesterday evening as a dazzling display of fireworks lit up the night.

The Baston Fireworks Extravaganza returned to the Brudenell Playing Fields for the 17th time for Bonfire Night celebrations.

About 4,000 families enjoyed a spectacular firework display choreographed to music.

Families enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display choreographed to music. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The fireworks display returned for the 17th time to the village. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Photo: Chris Lowndes

Children were also treated to a separate, quieter display before the main event at 7pm.

Doors opened at 3pm and visitors enjoyed food, a funfair and an hour of live music from local band Listen Like Thieves, who performed songs from iconic female artists such as Celine Dion and Tina Turner.

Niamh Addy, one of the organisers, said: “It was superb. It was our 17th firework display and our biggest yet.

About 4,000 people visited Baston. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Beatrix and Peggy Bradford with Ralf Poulton (middle). Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We sold out, which was brilliant, and we were completely blessed with the weather.

“This year, we also introduced digital tickets, which added to the experience, especially for those travelling from afar.

“The live band was a first and the adults in the crowd absolutely devoured their set.”

Florence, Oliver, Charlie, aged six, nine and three, with Carolyn, Emma and Megan. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Skylar, Maeve, Indie and Steve Burkhill. Photo: Chris Lowndes

She expressed her gratitude towards residents who offered their driveways as the village doesn’t have a public car park.

She said this support ‘absolutely’ helped towards the real purpose of the event: raising money for local charities.

“The village really pulled together,” added Niamh. “It was so rewarding to hear that they backed us in that way, because everything we do is to raise money for charity.”

The total amount raised is still being counted.