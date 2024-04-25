Months of training was put to the test as people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

About 50,000 were expected to take part in the 26.2-mile event around the capital including runners from the Rutland and Stamford area.

Many took part to raise money for good causes.

Paul Brewster proposed to his partner Jo during the London Marathon

Among them was Paul Brewster from Stamford who was running in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Not only did he clock up a time of 6hr 12min 46sec and raise more than £6,700, he also took the opportunity to propose.

Paul said: “Marathon day itself was incredible and it was made even more special as I proposed to my wonderful partner Jo. She has supported me and put up with me through this whole journey and I can't thank her enough.

“I wanted to make the proposal unforgettable in every way and London is such an iconic event about sharing love, support, and coming together so it felt like no better place to ask her to marry me. I decided that the engagement ring should go the whole course with me so Jo will always be part of my London Marathon 2024 challenge.”

Lulu Whalley completed the London Marathon in aid of Birch Tree Cafe

Lulu Whalley, from Duddington, who was running for Birch Tree Cafe at Easton-on-the-Hill. She finished in 5hr 16min and has raised more than £4,000 to support the programme of activities for young adults with Down’s Syndrome.

Lulu said: “It was the most amazing and emotional day. The atmosphere was incredible and it really helped me to keep going.

“I had a great first half but unfortunately my recent knee injury took its toll. My time goal went but it didn’t matter in the end - I high-fived the crowd, stopped to hug my friends and family, and was so happy to get over the line.”

Lulu is also running the Berlin Marathon in September.

Paul Scholes completed the London Marathon in 3hrs 32mins.

Paul Scholes from Stamford, ran for Action Medical Research in memory of his two-year-old son Oliver who died in 2012. The charity is funding research into the genetic condition which claimed his life.

Paul completed the run in 3hr 32min and raised £3,186.

He said: “The crowds were amazing with people calling out my name as I passed. The last two miles were the toughest and it would have been easy to start walking, but I wanted to give it my all.”

Bourne cycling coach Mark Botteley took on London in memory of his protege Tim James.

Bourne Wheelers coach Mark Botteley - with hair dyed ginger for the occasion - and Tim's sister Georgie

Tim was well on his way to a career as a professional rider when he was struck down by a very rare cancer and died in 2021, aged just 23.

It is the second time Mark has run London for the Young Lives vs Cancer charity, clocking 3hr 20min 35sec and raising, so far, £1,825. He made a further tribute by dying his hair ginger for the race.

“I had to really work from 16 miles onwards, but the wheels never really fell off and I actually managed to rally my efforts in the last mile-and-a-half and got within 35 seconds of my hoped-for time.

“I also managed to achieve the qualifying time for the Boston Marathon which was something I had at the back of my mind.”

Tim’s sister Georgie also pulled on her running shoes for the charity and completed the Paris Marathon earlier this month.

Georgie, who now lives in London, finished her 26.2 mile challenge just six seconds faster than Mark, setting a personal best of 3hr 20min 29sec in her third marathon, and has raised £1,512.

Helen Gregory raised money for Cancer Support

Helen Gregory from Stamford ran for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that offers care, support and advice to patients and their families.

She completed the run in 5hr 56min 01sec and raised more than £1,500. Describing it as “the most amazing experience” Helen will now continue with her mission to run a half marathon every month this year.

Georgia Galloway from Bourne raised £5,000 for Deafblind UK from her run. She finished in 4hr 20min despite struggling with cramp during the run.

Georgia Galloway ran for Deafblind UK

Chris Gold from Stamford was running for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his dad.

He completed the course in 3hr 9min 45sec having set out to beat 3hr 10m - the qualifying time for the Boston Marathon.

Chris said: “The crowds were absolutely amazing - so full of noise and support. My adrenaline was off the charts!

“I was feeling great until at mile 23 I hit the wall and started feeling drained. About two metres from the finish line, my body gave up and the medics ran to my aid and helped me over the line. It took over three hours of tests, injections and care to get me back on my feet.

“I’ve learnt a lot from this experience to help me improve as a runner and hopefully not make the same mistakes.”

Chris has raised £6,200.

Other local runners included Abbie Mann from Stamford, running for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Chris Gold from Stamford running for the British Heart Foundation, Richard Mardling and family from Corby Glen, running for The PSP Association and Dean Cornish, Sean Knight, Dan Dring and Sam Gregory-Smith, from Stamford, running for We Are All Making A Difference (WAAMAD), and Breast Cancer Now.

Morag Roberts ran the Virtual London Marathon for Blood Cancer UK, covering 26.2 miles on Sunday around her home town of Stamford, and out to Barnack and Uffington. The former nurse was one of only six women aged over 80 taking part in the marathon.

Morag Roberts ran the Virtual London Marathon, and as others pounded the city streets, she was climbing styles in Burghley Park near Stamford

The ballot for the 2025 London Marathon closes on Friday, April 26. Marathon day next year is Sunday, April 27.