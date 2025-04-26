A new weight-loss netball league has been set up ‘to make fitness feel fun again’.

Amy Hammond is currently recruiting teams for Fitnett, a new social netball league in Stamford.

The weekly matches will take place at Stamford Welland Academy on Mondays between 6pm and 8pm from June 16.

Amy Hammond

Amy said: “I’ve spent over 10 years working in the fitness industry, often acting as a bridge between GPs and leisure centres.

“I've seen first-hand the barriers that people face when trying to start or return to exercise – from lack of confidence to feeling out of place in traditional gyms.

“This league is all about breaking those barriers down.

“It offers a safe, welcoming space where people can be themselves, enjoy being active, and reconnect with a sport many loved at school.”

Amy will be joined by a team with a wide range of experience, from fitness professionals to netball coaches.

The sessions, which cost £6.50 per person, will be tailored to suit all fitness levels.

As well as matches there will be challenges which promote teamwork and advice on how to build healthier habits with food and lifestyle.

Amy, 33, said: “The hardest part is just walking through the door for the first time. But once you're in, you’ll be welcomed into a friendly, positive community where everyone encourages and supports one another.”

There are currently three teams signed up, with five more spaces still available.

Anyone interested in joining can email Amy at fitnettnetball@gmail.com.