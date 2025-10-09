A 23-year-old on a mission to improve the quality of life for people aged 50 and over has brought his fitness classes to Stamford.

Jake Gadsden launched JG Fitness in Sutton St James, where he is from, in 2022 and has since expanded to Spalding, Wisbech, as well as several care homes in the area.

The classes include the use of resistance bands, tennis balls and bodyweight mobility exercises to improve strength and coordination – all carried out while seated.

Last month, he began running sessions at Stamford United Reformed Church after being contacted by a physiotherapist, who said she knew people who would benefit from his classes.

Jake, a former personal trainer (PT) at his local gym, said that while younger people have plenty of options to improve their fitness, opportunities for older generations remain limited.

It was that lack of opportunities that prompted him to launch his business.

"When I was at the gym, I was working with people who either wanted to gain muscle or lose weight, which I’m still happy to help with," said Jake.

"At the same time, I started doing the mobility classes in the evenings and it was very rewarding to see how they helped people.

"It’s why I decided to quit as a PT and focus solely on this – I saw how much it improved people’s quality of life and there weren’t many classes like the ones I was running locally.

"I heard from a lot of people that when the NHS signs them up for rehabilitation programmes, they only have it for a certain period and then they have nothing.

"The classes are very similar to exercises people would do at the gym, such as a shoulder press or tricep extensions, but all done while seated.

"The exercises keep the muscles strong and also help with joint health and we also have some fun afterwards with a chance to socialise over a cup of tea and a biscuit."

“But it’s not just about the physical benefits, but also the mental and social ones.

“I had a few people whose partners had passed away; they were left housebound, unsure what to do, until they started coming to the classes.”

The sessions, which run every Tuesday at 2 pm, are one hour long and cost £7.50 per person. The first class is free.

Those interested can email Jake at Jakegfitness@outlook.com.

He added: “A lot of clients have told me they can now carry their shopping, get up the stairs more easily, push their lawnmower or reach something down from a shelf.

“And that’s my goal – helping people improve their day-to-day living.”