An MP is holding her first ‘job and careers fair’ to support constituents in the area.

Alicia Kearns (Con - Rutland and Stamford) is planning the event for Friday, January 23 at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

Between 10am and 2pm employers, training providers and business representatives will be available to meet students, job-seekers and those keen to change or develop their career.

Alicia Kearns MP is organising the Job and Careers Fair in Stamford. Image: Submitted

Mrs Kearns said: “Very few people realise just what varied and exciting job opportunities are on our doorsteps.

“Whether taking a first step on the career ladder or looking for a new direction, this is a chance to showcase the very diverse and wonderful job and apprenticeship opportunities on offer in our local economy.

“Do come along and see where your next step could take you!”

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Image: UK Parliament

To find out more people can visit www.aliciakearns.com/jobandcareersfair2026.

Here there is an option to sign up, although people will be welcome to turn up on the day, and for businesspeople, training providers and teachers to find out how to get involved.