A carpet store is set to close after the company entered administration.

Stamford’s Carpetright branch in Ryhall Road has been earmarked for closure following financial troubles for the company.

Lincoln’s store in Tritton Retail Park will also close its doors.

Carpetright was on Monday (July 22) bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi after appointing administrators. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business with more than 200 stores to close.

Administrators say it will retain workers at Carpetright’s head office in Essex for the short term as it winds down operations.

However, 1,018 workers will face immediate redundancy across the stores which were not part of the rescue deal.

The firm, owned by Nestware Holdings, filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 273 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

Carpetright will remain open at Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough.








