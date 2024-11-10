With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Amateur boxing show for charity

Boxers at the Stamford Amateur Boxing club are kicking off the funding by holding an amateur boxing show and raffle in aid of the Dosh4Defibs campaign.

Stamford Boxing Club youngsters 10 years ago.

The show will be taking place next Saturday at The Deeping Leisure Centre, where the amateur fighters will take to the ring to raise money for the lifesaving campaign.

Dannii said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us so far.

“I would like people to start thinking about charities that are closer to home.”

Thomas ‘bitten by triathlon bug’

An 11-year-old who was "not keen on running, cycling or swimming" has been bitten by the triathlon bug after taking part in Tata Steel's Kids of Steel event.

Thomas Bretton 10 years ago.

Thomas Bretton competed with pupils from Ketton Primary School last year and in May,joined the Ketton Panthers- the local junior triathlon club.

Mum Helen said: "He left home for the Kids of Steel event last year very apprehensive - but returned chuffed-to-bits."

Exhibition remembers war heroes

Thousands of people learned the stories of their ancestors at an exhibition held to remember those who fought in the First World War.

Greg Ford in his war years living room 10 years ago.

Pauline Redshaw shows off her 1914 kitchen 10 years ago.

The Deepings Remembers 1914-1918 was held over two days this weekend and was the culmination of months of community work and research.

It featured the stories of more than 50 people from the Deepings who went to war, and a roll of honour with more than 350 names.

There was a First World War kitchen and a recruiting drive where youngsters could find out whether they would have been tall enough to be sent to fight.

And hundreds of pupils from schools in the Deepings area were treated to a special preview on Friday.

Judy Stevens, who helped organise the event with a team of volunteers, was delighted with its success.

"We were busy from when we opened the doors on both days," she said.

"We've had some really nice comments and emails."

Visitors were not just drawn from the Deepings. People came from far and wide to find out about distant relatives. And some even found family members they had no idea existed. "The Mulligans were a large family in Deeping St James in 1914, said Judy.

"The mum ran the Waterton Arms. A lot of their descendants came and cousins from different parts of the country met for the first time. We were really pleased."

One of the key successes for the organisers was the level of engagement with the younger generation.

Judy said: "When the children came on Friday they were absolutely fascinated by it all. “There were a lot of things for them to look at, like the kitchen and the model aircraft. They were really interested."

She added: "One little girl went home and spoke to her grandad, and was given information about her great grandfather which she then brought in to us."

Alongside the exhibition there was also a high tea for civic members and descendants of those featured in the exhibition, followed by a concert of remembrance at Priory Church in Deeping St James, featuring a first performance by new choir The Notables.

And for those who missed the weekend, organisers hope to release a DVD and at least a couple of books based on their research.

Funding for the event came from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Deepings councils and The Boundary chip shop.

More patients treated with nurse-led pilot scheme

More patients have been treated at Stamford Hospital’s minor injuries unit thanks to a successful nurse-led pilot scheme.

Staff nurse Pat Butcher in the minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital 10 years ago.

Emergency nurse practitioners took over the running of the unit at the start of last year in a six-month trial.

The scheme was made permanent after a positive pilot and the Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Trust, which runs the Stamford site, says there are now more patients being treated year-on-year.

The minor injuries unit dealt with 8,190 patients in 2012, before the scheme was introduced, and 8,544 the following year.

This year patient numbers have again increased in all but two months, and should that trend continue the total for 2014 should be higher than 9,000.

Sister and emergency nurse practitioner Julie Orr was appointed to lead the pilot scheme in January 2013.

She said: “We have continued to see an increase in the numbers of patients at Stamford Hospital’s minor injuries unit, and with the emergency nurse practitioner-led service we are now working across both the Peterborough and Stamford sites, so that patients attending either hospital have a similar journey and the same high level of care.”

25 years ago

Record number compete in ploughing competition

A record number of competitors took part in this year's Rutland Ploughing Match at Lodge Farm, Tinwell.

Empingham's Rober Mills who came second in his class 25 years ago.

Going back in time - John Goodwin with his team of horses 25 years ago.

Around 80 ploughmen took part with equipment ranging from seven teams of horses pulling ploughs, to vintage and modern-day tractors.

Graham Mills, chairman of Rutland Ploughing Match, said: "It went very well and we were very lucky with the weather. I think the Lord was up there helping us.

"After Friday afternoon we were soaked to the skin and wondered if we would be able to hold it because of getting the vehicles on and off the field. But by Saturday afternoon it had dried off beautifully."

The show was organised by Mr Mills and a ploughing match committee.

He said: "I have a very good committee of about 12 who are absolutely superb. We try to find somewhere different to hold the show every year."

Workers meet bright professionals of the future

Businessmen and social care workers descended on Queen Eleanor School on Friday to meet bright young professionals of the future.

Stamford estate agent Paul Johnson answers questions from Queen Eleanor School students 25 years ago.

The Queen Eleanor students — who are working towards intermediate level GNVQ's in business studies and health and social care - met Stamford estate agent Paul Johnson, and professionals from Newage International, Petra Health and Fitness, and the Bright Start Nursery to see how organisations work in practice.

Teacher Rena Russell, said: "It was a really successful day. We've built up some good links with local employers and it was a good opportunity for our pupils to find out more about how organisations work in practice."

Also attending were members of Central Wool Growers (CWG), Castle Cement, St Mary's Medical Centre, and the Whitefriars nursing home.

Mrs Russell added: "Queen Eleanor enjoys a good relationship with local businesses. We are very grateful for these links."

School helps European children

More than 100 gift boxes are due to be shipped out from Peakirk cum Glinton Primary School to children in troubled areas of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.

Peakirk-cum-Glinton Primary School pupils Amelia Tilson Smith, Rebecca Henthorn, Carla Hovell, Jason Burke and Alex Twumasi send an early Christmas present to children in troubled areas 25 years ago.

Items such as toothbrushes, hats, gloves, and other supplies have been packed by pupils into shoeboxes and are ready to be delivered to children in countries including Kosovo, Romania, Albania, Georgia, Bosnia, the Czech Republic, the Ukraine, and Hungary.

The pupils have been working on the project - entitled Operation Christmas Child - since September.

A company called Samaritan's Purse is backing the scheme. A spokesman for the school said: "Many of the pupils have included Christmas cards, family pictures, and information about themselves.

"It would be nice to think that friendships could be built up with children in other countries as a result of the gift boxes."

Young people take part in questionnaires

Organisers of a questionnaire amongst 17 and 18-year-olds in South Kesteven were encouraged by the response of 28.5%.

Linda Neal, chairman of South Kesteven customer services with Kara Christie, winner of South Kesteven District Council's Local Democracy week free draw prize 25 years ago.

“It is a notoriously hard age group to liaise with and one which reputedly has little interest in local government,” said South Kesteven District Council.

Of 1,403 young people who were sent the questionnaire to find out political interests and opinions, 400 replied.

Just over a fifth said they would be willing to take part in panel focus groups.

The exercise was part of a major Local Democracy Week initiative across the district.

A free draw was held among those who returned the questionnaire and the winner was 18-year-old Kara Christie, of Eastgate, Deeping St James.

On Saturday, she was presented with £50 music vouchers by Linda Neal, customer services committee chairman.

50 years ago

Four Stamford Rugby Club became "horses" on Sunday when they dragged a brewers' dray to Edenham for charity. They hauled the two-tonne vehicle from the Crown Hotel, Stamford, to the Five Bells Inn, Edenham.

100 years ago

Accident - Sidney Bluft, aged 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. T. Bluff, of Water Street, met with a nasty accident on Saturday.

Proceeding to Wansiora, he was about to pass a motor lorry near Thornhaugh, when he perceived another car coming in the opposite direction.

He attempted to get behind the lorry, but his handle-bars caught the lorry side and he was thrown with considerable force to the ground and badly bruised and cut about the hands, face, and legs.

150 years ago

Stamford St. Simon and St. Jude fair was held on Monday and Tuesday. There was a larger show of horses than for some years past, and high prices were realised for good animals, those fit for London Gray work making from 702. to 80%, and those suitable for agricultural purposes from 50%. to,60l. Irish colts made 35l. to 45%, and Welsh ponies 152. to 20l. Aged horses met a dull sale. There was an excellent show of sheep, and prices had an upward tendency.

200 years ago

Last week several depredations were committed at Uppingham, calling loudly for the vigilance of the local authorities, who we trust will shortly discover the authors of such a series of felonies and mischiefs. On Friday, during the commemoration of the Gunpowder Plot by a bonfire in the Market Place, some person mischievously shot through 18 panes of the dining-room windows at the Swan Inn.