A ‘heartbreaking’ journey to Ukraine has put ‘fire in the belly’ of an aid group volunteer as a new appeal for goods is launched.

The Helpston-based Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) group is collecting aid to take across in its next convoy in June following a successful mission to the war-torn country last December.

Anne-Marie Hamill, from Stamford, was one of two HOUF volunteers to head to Ukraine last week to buy food and goods there with donated money.

HOUF supplied a mobile food kitchen to help internally displaced people which was collected, along with food, bottled water, generators and medicines, by a Sumy military unit

They headed to Kyiv before hooking up with partner charity, Sustain Ukraine, to take the aid to Sumy, a city in the north-east of the country.

“The difference as you go further east is palpable,” said Anne-Marie.

“You can sense it in the atmosphere and you can see it all around in the fortifications.

The orphanage was 'full of love and hope'

“It’s quite tense at the moment - things look like they are going to happen soon.”

There, Anne-Marie helped deliver aid to a hospital and an orphanage.

She was also taken to visit a military cemetery which had a ‘profound effect’.

Sumy Cemetery's military section is growing larger by the day but very small in comparison to other military cemetery’s across the country. Every flag represents a fallen soldier

“I’m not one to get really emotional, but there was a funeral taking place when we got there,” she recalled.

“To see the family of this poor guy who had been killed - it was absolutely heartbreaking.

“There were a lot of photos on the graves. They are all really young guys, mainly, and haven’t even had a chance for life to begin. It was like the First World War.

Anne-Marie at the orphanage near Sumy which is home to 88 children aged 5-15. It has a unit for those with special needs which HOUF supplied multi-sensory toys and equipment

“It’s something that will stay with me until the end of my days.”

Anne-Marie’s journey to Ukraine came just as HOUF launched its latest appeal for aid ahead of a summer convoy.

She was busy on her return looking for donation points.

HOUF also donated generators, ecoflows, solar power banks, bottled water, and food to the orphanage

“It puts everything into perspective about things in your life that you think are an issue,” Anne-Marie added.

“You go there and meet wonderful, lovely people who are literally fighting for their homes and their survival. They are just so grateful for any help.

“This was my first trip, but I will definitely be going back again - it’s lit the fire in my belly.

“It gets in your soul and you just can’t not help. I literally left in tears.”

The full list of items which can be donated

HOUF are collecting non-perishable food such as tinned vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, rice, flour, pasta, soup, as well as tea bags, coffee and sugar.

They would also like healthcare and hygiene items including paracetamol, antihistamines, multivitamins, female sanitary items, soap, toothpaste toothbrushes, and roll-on deodorant.

Contact HOUF for donations of good quality, working/factory reset laptops, iPads, power banks, torches, LED lights, and also musical instruments.

Items can be dropped off in Stamford at the Broad Street Practice, at 13 Zebra Cottages (coal bunker opposite house) and 12 Chatsworth Road, and also at The Bluebell Inn, Helpston.

For a full list of other donations points, visit www.helpingourukrainianfriends.com

Anyone wishing to make a financial donation can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingourukrainianfriends2023