A keen sailor is hoping to set a new world record for the distance sailed across a reservoir within eight hours.

Sigi Solly wanted to take on a sponsored challenge in honour of his cousin who is living with a rare liver disease.

His first thought was to sail around Great Britain in a yacht, but Sigi soon realised it would cost him far more money than he could ever raise for his chosen charity.

“By the time I’d bought as yacht, I might as well just stay at home on the sofa and give the money to charity,” he said.

His second option was to sail around the Isle of Wight but he decided the level of training required was too much.

Sigi finally decided to attempt a world record and later this month he will sail as far as possible around Rutland Water within eight hours in a dinghy. Any sponsorship will go towards Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Support.

He said: “I might not be the general of the army but I can be one of the foot soldiers and if my effort raises the money for the pipette that cracks a cure, I’ll be extremely proud.

“It’s quite a physical challenge and I’ve been training in the gym for the past three months. It will be cold and wet and hard work but I hope it will be a very fulfilling experience.”

Sigi, a retired physiotherapist, plans to start at 8am on Saturday, March 15, and will be supported by a team of witnesses gathering evidence for his record attempt. If successful, he will set an entirely new Guinness World Record for the most miles sailed across a reservoir for charity in eight hours.

The 64-year-old said: “I’d like to get to 30 miles but it’s very dependent on the conditions. Fifteen mile per hour winds would be perfect but anything between 3mph and 23mph and I’m good.”

Sigi, who lives in Uffington, hopes the challenge will also increase awareness of primary sclerosing cholangitis. The condition causes the bile ducts inside and outside of the liver to become inflamed and scarred, and eventually narrowed or blocked. There is currently no cure.

Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/page/sigi-solly

Sigi is also planning to hold a group event at Rutland Sailing Club in May to further boost his funds.