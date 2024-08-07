Kerbside collections of batteries and single-use vapes will be introduced next month.

People living in Stamford, Grantham, Bourne and The Deepings will be able to leave their used vapes and batteries in a clear bag next to their wheelie bins to be recycled.

Neither of these items are currently collected by South Kesteven District Council because they present a fire risk when they are crushed in the lorries.

Kerbside collections of batteries and single-use vapes are being introduced in South Kesteven.

The council’s fleet of bin lorries is having baskets added to allow these items to be kept separately when the collections begin.

The aim of the scheme is to improve recycling rates.

District councillor Rhys Baker (Green), who is responsible for the environment and waste, said: “This initiative is another example of how the council is constantly reviewing its procedures to make sure we are providing a service that meets the needs of our residents.”

Batteries started a fire in a bin lorry at Ingoldsby last year.

Residents must provide their own clear bags but batteries and vapes will be collected on all regular bin days, regardless of which wheelie bin is being collected. Other electrical items must be taken to the council’s recycling centres.

Funding for the lorry baskets and a publicity campaign will come from the council’s existing budget.

The scheme starts on Monday, September 16.

There are also battery collection points in some supermarkets.