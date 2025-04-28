Reunited on the pitch - some after decades away - footballers from a town club helped to raise nearly £3,000.

The charity match at Blackstone’s in Stamford yesterday (Sunday) was organised by retiring groundsman and former football club chairman Kevin Boor, who underwent a liver transplant at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

As a ‘thank you’ for his care, and for a bit of retirement fun, he invited former Blackstone’s FC players to return to the ground off Lincoln Road, Stamford, and play a match.

Kevin Boor with both teams, whose participation helped generate more than £2,885 for Alta, the charity supporting liver transplant patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

Those coming along to play and to watch made donations to Alta, the Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association charity, which provides information and support for patients and their loved ones.

Kevin kicked off the match at 3pm yesterday (Sunday), with Landin’s Legends playing in black kit, and Lowther's Lads playing in orange.

The Legends got the action off to a swift start, scoring twice within the first few minutes.

The 'Landin's Legends' team

After the event, which included a raffle, and a buffet in Blackstone’s Social Club, Kevin shared his thoughts, saying: “Wow. What an emotional and simply amazing afternoon.

“Fantastic weather and a marvellous crowd witnessed an entertaining game between ex-players from the past 40 years.

“An amazing £1,148, including £450 on the raffle, was donated in cash, to go with the £1,221 from the Just Giving page. Add to that the Gift Aid and the total raised for a fantastic cause is £2,885.00 to date. Incredible.”

The 'Lowther's Lads' team

Kevin had initially hoped to raise £1,000, and money was still coming in hours after the match, bringing the total to £2,985 by midday today (Monday). He will leave the webpage justgiving.com/page/kevin-boor-1 open until June 3, the second anniversary of the liver transplant that saved his life.

Among those on the pitch was Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, who joked that he “must be mad” returning to play in goal after so many years had passed.

Adam Frost from Gardeners' World returned to play in goal

The action was split into three 20-minute thirds rather than 45-minute halves to allow the players an extra breather, and so all those who responded to Kevin’s invitation could spend some time on the pitch.

Referee was former Premier League linesman Dave Bryan, and the two teams were named after ex-managers Mel Landin and Tony Lowther.

Landin's Legends, playing in black, took an early lead

Landin's Legends, wearing black, were: lan Flavell, Robbie Blowers, Richard Jones, Paul Sheehan, Gavin Smith, Dan French, Andrew Boome, Justin Osbourne, Kevin Ainslie, Graham Epps, Phil Stebbing, Carl Bird, Nathan Mitchell, Matthew Hall, Tom Davies, Richard Thompson, Danny Clifton, Gary Meadows and Trevor Smith.

The competition was fierce yet friendly

Lowther's Lads, wearing orange, were: Nick Owen, Matt Walker, Darren Glover, Tony Dunn, Martin Porter, Dan Fountain, Darren Fogg, Stan Hardy, Paul Attfield, Dave Scotney, Jamie Gilsenan, Chris Crotwell, lan Locke, John Greenwood, Adam Frost, Angus Hepburn, Richard Taylor, Owen Shinn and Jonathan Shinn.

Some lively moves could be seen among the veterans

Kits were supplied by Darren Fogg, who runs Peterborough-based Chromasports School and Teamwear.