Tributes have flooded in to a much-loved teacher who died in an accident on the A1.

Geoff Brock, 73, was a director of the family-run Stamford Academy language school located above Tesco in Stamford High Street.

Having shunned retirement, he continued to teach and touched the lives in recent years of many Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia.

Geoff Brock, a director of Stamford Academy and much-loved teacher. Photo: Supplied

The response to his death, in a crash on July 30 near Stibbington, has been heartfelt in the community where he worked, with his students sharing their grief and their gratitude.

Tetiana Bilotserkovets, a mother and engineer who now lives in Stamford with her young son while her husband is fighting in the Ukrainian army, said: “Geoff was an incredible man who touched so many lives, and I know he will be profoundly missed by your family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He wasn't just my English teacher; he was a mentor and a true friend to our whole group.

“He had a unique ability to make learning come alive, and his passion for language was truly infectious.

Geoff, far right, with Ukrainians and volunteers at a 'conversation café' held at The Blonde Beet in St Paul's Street, Stamford. Photo: Supplied

“Beyond the classroom, he offered us guidance, encouragement, and always a kind word. His warmth, wit, and wisdom left a lasting impression on me, and I'll always be grateful for the time I spent learning from him.

“Geoff's legacy will undoubtedly live on through all the lives he enriched.”

Oleksii Klitovchenko, a Ukrainian photographer who came to Stamford with his wife and children, said: “Geoff made a tremendous difference in all our lives. He helped and supported us more than I can ever put into words.

“When we were forced to flee the war and arrived in the UK - with no language and no understanding of the people or the culture - he was there for us. During his lessons, he gave us time and space to recover, and most importantly, he gave us confidence.

“He was always there for us, patiently answering our real-life, difficult questions.

“Geoff was one of those first people who, in every moment we spent with him, made us feel truly welcome in this country. We will always remember his kindness and generosity.

“Geoff meant so much to me personally and to our entire family. I'm proud that my children and I had the chance to know him, and we will all remember him for the rest of our lives”

Geoff appeared in a video, filmed in celebration of Stamford being twinned with Hostomel in Ukraine. Amanda Wheeler, now mayor of Stamford, has offered her condolences to the Brock family on behalf of Stamford Town Council.

On behalf of Geoff's family, his son, Chris Brock, said: “As a closely-knit family, we are struggling to come to terms with the magnitude of this surreal and unexpected loss.

“Words are not sufficient to encapsulate a multifaceted man who meant so much to so many.

Geoff Brock with his wife, Janet. Photo: Supplied

“Geoff was a graduate of French and German literature at Cambridge University who in recent years, despite his constant threats to retire, chose to direct his linguistic skill and wisdom to helping international students acclimatise to a different life, language and culture through our family's language academy in Stamford.

“He loved being part of the local community, from his morning coffees and conversations in Scandimania - and inevitably a pastry when no-one was watching - to his efforts to assist our new-found friends fleeing the war in Ukraine. His calm and measured demeanour together with his awful puns, encyclopaedic knowledge, guidance and counsel will be painfully missed by all who knew him.”

Geoff lived in Bar Hill, near Cambridge. He leaves a widow, Janet and sons Chris and David.

A condolences card, signed by 18 of Geoff’s students, from Ukraine, China, Taiwan, Italy, Switzerland, Brazil and Argentina, reads simply: “We will be forever grateful”.

A 55-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested following the crash on the A1 and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and court proceedings have begun.