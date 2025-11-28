Concerns have been raised that a town is losing income because it lacks enough parking for coaches.

The bus station off St Peter’s Hill is the official place for coaches to drop off and wait for visitors to Stamford.

Regular bus services use the side of the bus station with shelters, and commercial coaches park on the opposite side.

Stamford Bus Station

On Monday, mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler told a meeting of town councillors that some coach drivers haven’t been able to park because the bus station is full.

“If coach drivers cannot park in Stamford, then they will go to Downtown [near Grantham], which is not a patch on Stamford,” she said.

Stamford is a well-known place for long coach trips to take a break, because of its proximity to the A1.

Stamford Visitor Centre volunteer Judith Juniper points out useful places on a map of Stamford to a visitor arriving in Stamford by coach. Photo: Iliffe Media

Visitors have the opportunity to stretch their legs, pick up refreshments, use public toilets, and browse the shops.

And while Stamford is a popular stop, Downtown is also just off the A1 and provides refreshments, facilities and shopping.

In September 2023, fines were introduced for car drivers parking in the bus station, to prevent them taking up spaces.

Coun Wheeler questioned whether coach drivers dropping visitors at Burghley House, just outside Stamford, were driving into town to park ‘for free’, and to find things to do while they wait.

Stamford Bus Station before fines for cars were introduced. Photo: Iliffe Media

Coach driver Neil Machen, left, and Keith Martin, a volunteer for Stamford Visitor Centre. The volunteers help coach drivers and visitors arriving in the town. Photo: Iliffe Media

Councillors raised the point that, were this the case, coach parking spaces would be under even greater pressure this Sunday, when Burghley Christmas Fair coincides with Stamford Christmas Market.

But a spokesperson for the stately home said they have free coach parking for organised coach tours at Burghley, and drivers receive a voucher for refreshments at the Orangery, and complimentary admission to Burghley House and Gardens.

During special events, such as the Burghley Christmas Fair, there is allocated coach parking with no extra charge, and Burghley doesn’t operate a ‘drop and go’ system for coaches.

There is no longer coach parking at the Cattle Market car park in Stamford because of 6ft 6in height restriction barriers.

