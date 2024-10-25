A lunch club group is toasting to its 50th anniversary and raising an incredible £1.5 million towards research into cancer treatments.

The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies was formed as a luncheon club in 1974 and since then has been raising money through charity days, coffee mornings, dinners and bucket collections.

In 2019 the group hit the £1 million milestone and just five years later it has surpassed £1.5 million.

Anthea Rampling, Ann Hanson, Miranda Rock of Burghley House, Jo Keogh and Myles Godfrey of Cancer Research

The news was announced at the group's 50th anniversary celebrations, held at Burghley Park Golf Club on Thursday (October 17).

Ann Hanson, chairperson, described the day as exciting but emotional.

She said: “People are so generous and responsive to the cause of cancer research.”

All of the money raised goes to the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre, which is based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and has dozens of research staff involved in clinical trials and studies of new cancer treatments.

Ann said: “What the scientists do blows my mind.

“Years ago when I visited there was a young man from Norwich who would be there in the week and go home at the weekends to his wife.

“I asked why he worked there and he told me it’s because he wants people to live with cancer and not die with cancer.”

The day was also poignant for vice chairperson of the group Anthea Rampling, who lost her husband David Cotter to cancer earlier this year.

As he became ill and began to lose mobility, he sold off his camera equipment to raise money for the group.

“It was too late for him but he wanted to help others,” said Anthea.

The club was first set up in October 1974, when a group of women got together to raise money for what was then called the Cancer Research Campaign.

In their first year, 61 ladies raised £1,000 and appointed the sixth Marchioness of Exeter, of Burghley House, as president.

Lady Victoria Leatham took over for 25 years and now her daughter, Miranda Rock has taken over the role - both of whom attended Thursday’s celebrations.

For half a century, Annette Beeton, a former theatre sister, was at the helm of the group as chairperson.

She was made a ‘life president’ in 2021 after handing over the reins to Ann, who paid tribute to her efforts in a speech on Thursday describing her as a stalwart member.



