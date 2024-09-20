Pub landlords are hoping to build an extension and gain approval for a seasonal outdoor canopy.

The Bertie Arms in Uffington already has a modern extension at the back of the Grade II listed building.

James Genever is seeking planning permission to extend this further to create a food preparation room and storage area. He is also applying for consent for a canopy and food trailer to be sited in the beer garden.

They would be used between April and September.

The application says: “These two temporary structures will benefit the Bertie Arms greatly by allowing the business to grow when the growth is required without having to permanently change the front of the property.

“The food truck will create jobs and the canopy will provide shade to patrons of the pub.”

South Kesteven District Council will decide whether to approve the plans (S24/1371).