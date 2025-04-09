A mural featuring the landmarks, events and people at the core of a town’s identity has been unveiled.

Artist and illustrator Imogen Joyce has installed her mural at Stamford Recreation Ground.

The Arts Centre, Stamford Meadows and Burghley Park are among the sites to feature on the illustration board, as well as events such as the Mid-Lent Fair and the Friday market.

The Stamford mural by Imogen Joyce at the Recreation Ground. Photo: Issie Holmes

Well-known people with connections to Stamford including William Stukeley, Daniel Lambert and Harry Burton are also depicted in the artwork.

The mural is one of four created for the Our Place, Our Art initiative commissioned by South Kesteven District Council and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The council allocated £9,000 to four artists, which covered workshops, community engagement and an artwork unveiling event.

An unveiling event was held at St John’s Church, Stamford. Photo: Issie Holmes

To mark the culmination of the project, Imogen, who grew up in Stamford, organised an exhibition at St John’s Church on Saturday, March 29 showcasing collections of work by local poets, artists, and photographers.

These will be on show in the art windows in Ironmonger Street until September 2025.

