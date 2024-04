Police are appealing for information after a laptop was stolen from a car.

The car, which was parked in The Drove in Collyweston, was broken into on Saturday or Sunday (April 27 and 28) and a laptop was taken.

Police want to hear from people who may have heard or seen anything suspicious.

Police are investigating

To report information call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 24000246692.