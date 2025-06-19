There are just a few days left to get involved in this year’s Race For Life at Burghley House.

Events over 5km and 10km get under way in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford on Tuesday, July 1.

This is the first year that the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK is being held in midweek, the races getting under way at 7pm. The move was necessary because of new routes for the two races.

Warming up for the race last year

Last year 2,400 people took part, raising more than £279,000 for the charity.

Alanis Morata, of Cancer Research UK, said: “Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

Among those taking part will be Paul Childe-Freeman, a former RAF serviceman, who uses prosthetic supports following a devastating parachuting accident. It’s likely to be the Stamford’s resident’s final fundraising run due to health issues.

The cost for taking part is £17.49 for people aged 16 or over and £10 for children. A minimum fundraising target of £50 is required.

Meanwhile, the Rutland Pretty Muddy 5k event, which takes place over an obstacle course, will get under way at the Rutland Showground in Oakham on Saturday, June 21.

The event, which starts at 10.30am, has switched from Burghley House this year as it was deemed that the stately home is not suitable for the route.

The cost of participation is £22.49 for adults and £12 for children.

Rutland Pretty Muddy Kids - a separate event for those aged between six and 12 - starts at 9.45am. Cost is £12, with supervising adults free.

The minimum fundraising target for both events is £50.

People can sign up for any of the events at raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org