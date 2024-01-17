A council leader is stepping down after eight months in the role.

Richard Cleaver, who has led South Kesteven District Council since May last year, will hand over to a new leader on Thursday next week (January 25).

An election will be held at the meeting to decide who this will be.

Councillor Richard Cleaver speaking at the 2023 Local Government Association conference

Coun Cleaver (Ind – Stamford St John’s) has been in the role since May 2023 when an Independent-led coalition formed a new administration following local elections.

He said the change was in line with an agreement made when he took over that there would be an opportunity for the majority group to review and renew the leadership in January 2024.

Coun Cleaver, who lives in Stamford, said: “Serving as the leader of South Kesteven District Council as part of a new administration has been a real honour.

“It is a demanding role but I have had an incredible few months leading a new dynamic cabinet during which time I believe the council has made good progress, not least in being open and transparent in how we operate.

“I would also like to pay tribute to officers for their invaluable support and advice throughout my time as leader.”

Coun Cleaver, who has represented South Kesteven at events and conferences across the country, said among the highlights during his time in office was seeing the council come out of special measures imposed by the regulator of social housing.

“The new administration has introduced a housing scrutiny committee and is determined to continue work to improve housing services,” he said.

“This is one of the priorities in the council’s new corporate plan that will emerge over the next few weeks and will set out all our future priorities and objectives.

“There is still much to be done and I am looking forward to playing a full part in that as l continue to serve as both a district councillor for Stamford St John’s and in other council roles.”

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind – Market and West Deeping) is the council’s deputy leader.