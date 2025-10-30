Two council leaders issued a final plea to Rutland County Council to make a decision over whether it’s planning to join Lincolnshire or Leicestershire ahead of a looming deadline.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), leader of South Kesteven District Council and Coun Richard Wright (Con), leader of North Kesteven District Council have written a joint letter to Gale Waller (Lib Dem), leader of Rutland County Council.

The leader of SKDC Ashley Baxter and leader of Rutland County Council Gale Waller

The letter calls on Rutland County Council to be ‘clear’ about whether it plans to merge with local authorities in Lincolnshire or Leicestershire.

The government wants district councils across the country to put together plans to merge together into large unitary authorities as part of the biggest shake-up of councils in a generation.

A Rutland County Council survey has previously found the residents would prefer to join with Lincolnshire - but councillors have not formally backed a proposal.

Under the proposal, a Southern Lincolnshire Council would be created - consisting of South Kesteven District Council, South Holland District Council and North Kesteven District Council. Rutland would also join this authority under the plans.

A second council - formed of West Lindsey, East Lindsey, the City of Lincoln and Boston - would cover the north of the county.

North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils to remain separate authorities.

Coun Baxter and Coun Wright wrote: “Our proposal is not dependent on the inclusion of Rutland County, and we must recognise that the inclusion of a neighbouring county adds an element of risk.

“If we are to convince the government of the merit of our proposals, we need to be sure that Rutland is a willing partner.

“The agenda of your cabinet meeting next Tuesday presents a recommendation that your ‘council utilises its debate on 20th November 2025 to identify the proposal which provides the best public services for Rutland’.

“This ongoing uncertainty is unhelpful to members and officers of all three of the counties concerned.

“As you know, we will also present final draft proposals to our respective councils on the same day.

“Your meeting next week offers you, and your cabinet, an opportunity to show a clear preference for one of the three available options for Rutland.”

The letter went on to urge Coun Waller to make a formal decision in its final proposal at its next Cabinet meeting.

It added: “We would welcome a clear and unambiguous expression of clear commitment towards the South Lincolnshire and Rutland proposal.

“We would be delighted if you did but if our proposal is not your preferred outcome, then we will have to reconsider our options.

“We politely ask that you inform us of your preferred way forward after your meeting on Tuesday.”

Coun Baxter and Coun Wright said that the South Lincolnshire Council proposal had “gone down well’ with residents and had been backed by Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

They added: “While we are grateful for the ongoing dialogue with you, as leader of Rutland County Council, and for the collaboration of your officers, we have yet to see a public endorsement of the South Lincolnshire and Rutland proposal from you or your council.”

The letter concluded by saying that both South Kesteven District Council and North Kesteven District Council will “continue to be good neighbours” with Rutland County Council, regardless of its decision.

A cabinet meeting at Rutland County Council will be held on Tuesday, November 14 to discuss the proposal which it will put forward to the government.

Councils have until November 28 to submit their final proposals to the government - with the secretary of state having the final say.