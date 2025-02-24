The leader of South Kesteven District Council has said he is "open to a conversation" about joining with Rutland under a new unitary authority.

Independent leader Ashley Baxter believes there is a case for South Kesteven to merge with Rutland under central government’s plans to reorganise local government.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter and Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill

However, Lincolnshire County Council leader Councillor Martin Hill (Conservative) has called the idea "nonsense," arguing that it does not meet the criteria for new authorities, as it would cross mayoral combined authority boundaries.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner outlined plans to reorganise local government, removing all two-tier council areas, like Lincolnshire, and creating new unitary authorities for populations of 500,000 in the devolution white paper in December.

Leicestershire County Council recently announced it is unilaterally continuing with its proposal to create a single unitary authority for Leicestershire, though now without the inclusion of Rutland.

Following a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council on Friday (February 21), Coun Hill outlined his prediction of Greater Lincolnshire being divided into north and south authorities, noting the population of 1.1 million and the requirement of 500,000 residents for each unitary authority.

Coun Baxter described this as a "two-state solution for Lincolnshire" and expressed his belief that three unitary authorities, each with over 300,000 residents, would work better.

"I think there is definitely a case for an authority that includes the rural areas of south Lincolnshire and Rutland, and maybe even Melton."

He noted that many Rutland residents look to Lincolnshire for employment and shopping opportunities.

"There’s definitely a case for it. If we are seriously talking about local government reorganisation, Rutland should be part of that discussion."

Coun Baxter also shared a survey he conducted among members of South Kesteven District Council, which highlighted South Holland and Rutland as the two main areas they should join with.

"I think most people in local government agree that 500,000 is way too big, so three smaller authorities with over 300,000 residents, with or without Rutland, is my preferred solution."

When asked if he felt there would be any flexibility with the 500,000 population criteria, Coun Hill was not overly enthusiastic, suggesting 450,000 could work if there was a strong case for it.

He pointed out that the population of Rutland, the smallest county in England, is 41,000, and the population of South Kesteven is 144,000, which does not meet the criteria.

He added: "Bluntly, trying to cobble something together with Rutland and South Kesteven is nonsense.

"It doesn't hit the criteria on population numbers, it doesn't hit the criteria on not going over mayoral combined authority boundaries, and it doesn't hit the criteria in terms of not disrupting services—obviously, the big service is social care. It doesn't really make any sense at all."