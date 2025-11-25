A council has settled on its final plan to deliver major political change in Lincolnshire - as the deadline for proposals looms.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet formally approved its final plan for the biggest shake-up to local government in a generation at a meeting on Monday (November 24) with members in favour of a new north/south split to replace the current district/county model.

Rival councils are fighting to have their vision approved by the Government. Photo: stock

Under the plans — named Best4GreaterLincolnshire — a Southern Lincolnshire Council would comprise of the current South Kesteven, South Holland and North Kesteven district council areas.

An idea to include Rutland as part of this council was withdrawn last week.

A second council - formed of the current areas served by West Lindsey, East Lindsey, the City of Lincoln and Boston councils - would cover the north of the county.

North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils would remain separate authorities.

Coun Phil Dilks

Coun Phil Dilks (Independent), who represents the Deeping St James ward, backed the proposal — which now goes to the government to weigh up against rival proposals from other Lincolnshire authorities.

He said: “It does cut the number of councillors substantially and I can live with that.

“It cuts the six councillors in my division to two. I think we can live with that but I think that is as far as we would want to go."

He did, however, say that it might become even more difficult for working people to sign up to become councillors if there are fewer representatives serving a larger area.

He went on to criticise the government plans to create larger unitary councils and warned that the reduction in councillors could create a “democratic deficit” in Lincolnshire.

Coun Dilks added: “Over the years, we’ve had politicians nationally and locally talk about devolution.

“Devolution was supposed to bring decisions closer to those whose lives they affect and LGR (local government reorganisation) in all its forms actually creates quite the reverse, in my view.”

Coun Richard Cleaver. Photo LDRS

Stamford St Johns councillor Richard Cleaver (Independent) said he also supported the proposal.

He added: “The preparation of this proposal has been exemplary. Our engagement has been exemplary and we’ve ended up with a very thoroughly-researched and well-written document.

“It’s been a long process and it has distracted us away from our day job of running the district, but we’ve got through it and we’ve done it very well.”

Coun Philip Knowles. Photo LDRS

Coun Philip Knowles (Independent), who represents the Bourne East ward, praised the fact that the majority of councillors had backed the plans at the full council meeting on November 20.

He added: “That degree of unanimity from Labour and the Conservatives, who proposed and seconded it through the various independent groups that lie within the district, is, I believe, quite remarkable.

“It’s tribute to all the people who put so much effort into it - the officers yourselves and others who were involved in this.

“It is a remarkable effort at the end of the day and the result of the cooperation, the consultation and the presentation to give us the result of a truly democratic process.”

Grantham Harrowby ward member Ian Selby (independent) said it would be sad to see the district council come to an end and labelled the current plan a 'compromise'.

He said: “It’s the best option for our residents without a doubt. Like everybody else on our council, we’ll all be saddened to see South Kesteven District Council go because it’s a very well-run council - no question about that.

“We’ve got top officers and, if we have this local government reorganisation, I hope some of those officers will be part of the new authority.”

Councils across Lincolnshire will submit their proposals to the government ahead of the deadline on Friday, November 28. The secretary of state will have the final say.