A one-pitch traveller site in the middle of a housing estate will be returned to a grassed area for residents.

The patch of land in Haddon Road, Stamford, came under the spotlight after a father-of-three from the Gypsy and Traveller community bought it for himself and his family as ‘a place to call home’.

In the summer of 2020, Jamie Smith used a digger to remove the grass, laid gravel, put a 6ft fence around the site and occupied it with a caravan.

Residents were upset when Jamie Smith dug up the green space near their homes

Many of the residents of Haddon Road were outraged by his actions, which did not have planning permission.

Mr Smith applied to South Kesteven District Council for retrospective permission but this was refused and an enforcement notice served asking him to leave the site by November 1, 2022.

Mr Smith appealed to the council against the retrospective planning application’s refusal.

Jamie Smith fenced and gravelled the site before occupying it with a caravan

This appeal has now been dismissed and legal action is being prepared to have the site restored to its previous state.

It is understood that Mr Smith has not been living at the site in recent months.