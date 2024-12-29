A firm of solicitors has raised nearly £13,000 for charity to mark its 50th year.

Hegarty staff started the year with a goal to complete 50 acts of community kindness and raise £10,000 for MindSpace Stamford, Pepper’s A Safe Place in Oakham, Dementia Support South Lincs based in Bourne, and Sports Connections Foundation in Peterborough.

By July the firm passed its £10,000 fundraising target and the money raised now totals almost £13,000.

Staff celebrating the 50th anniversary of the firm

“We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved,” said senior partner Kally Singh.

“This year wasn’t just about celebrating our past - it was about giving back to the communities that have supported us for 50 years.”

“Our team came together in extraordinary ways this year,” he added.

On the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

“From small gestures to big challenges, every act has made a difference.”

Fundraising activities included bake sales, raffles and a virtual cycle challenge, in which the team pedaled 150 miles, plus the 24-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Hegarty’s 50 acts of kindness featured initiatives such as donating food to Peterborough Soup Kitchen and Easter treats to Little Miracles, and a litter-picking session in Stamford.

The firm’s achievements were celebrated with a 50th anniversary event at Peterborough Museum, attended by more than 100 guests.

Litter picking

“Thank you to everyone who supported us this year, whether through attending an event, donating to our fundraising efforts, or simply sharing a kind word,” said Kally. “Together, we’ve made 2024 a year to remember - and we’re just getting started. Here’s to the next 50 years.”