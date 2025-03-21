A runner and dog-lover is completing three races in support of a local charity that rehomes animals.

Lesley Beckingham is a trustee at The Mutts Nutts Rescue, which is based in Stamford and supports elderly dog owners to make sure their pets are looked after if they are poorly or face difficulties caring for them.

A member of Stamford Striders running club, she is running three races for the charity, which became close to her heart after her own rescue dog died suddenly.

Lesley completed the Manchester Marathon last year, and hopes to do even better in Edinburgh in May

Lesley, who lives in Ketton, said: “The Mutts Nutts Rescue helped me and my family through that difficult time and resulted in us adopting our beautiful dog Basil, and me joining the board.

“I'm running the Berlin Half Marathon on April 6 and the Edinburgh Marathon on May 25, having completed the Cambridge Half Marathon on March 9.

“I ran my first marathon in April 2024 and I know I can complete the distance again. However, with the extra incentive of people’s confidence in me and generous donations, I am more determined than ever to make a difference for this wonderful charity and the people and animals we support.”

Lesley with her Mutts Nutts Rescue dog, Basil

People can sponsor Lesley’s marathon efforts by visiting her fundraising page: tinyurl.com/MuttsNuttsLesley

