Ever wondered what happens to our recycling once it leaves our doorstep? writes Stamford Climate Action Now member, Chris Wood.

We’re finding out, along with how Stamford is doing, and how we can improve.

Shockingly, each of us produces more than a tonne of waste each year. So it's good news that 88% of households across the UK now recycle. And South Kesteven is doing better - last year 600 tonnes more household waste was recycled than the previous year. But still only 40% of our waste is recycled.

That's less than the national average of 44%, and some areas like South Oxfordshire, Dorset and Milton Keynes manage over 60%. We can do a lot better.

There are different reasons why people don’t recycle everything they can. Some aren’t sure what can be recycled and what can’t, or they don’t know what goes in what bin.

In South Kesteven, we have the purple bin for clean, dry paper and cardboard, and the silver bin for glass, metal and hard plastics. We'll soon be getting another bin for food waste. There's loads of information here about what does in which bin and when they're collected: southkesteven.gov.uk/recycling

What can and can't be recycled is often a source of confusion

This week is Recycling Week, and to help people there's a national campaign urging us to 'rescue' things from rubbish that people don’t realise can be recycled.

Aerosols and trigger sprays, foil, toilet tubes, shampoo bottles, yoghurt pots, and perfume bottles – all these often get put in the general waste when they could be recycled.

But even if we do recycle all we can, what actually happens once it leaves our doorstep?

From Stamford, our general recycling is combined with other loads and then taken to a processing plant near Grantham, where it is separated and sent to become something new.

A few of us from Stamford Climate Action Now are going to see our recycling being processed there, so we want to hear your questions - ask us anything you want to know. Search for Stamford Climate Action on Instagram, X/Twitter or Facebook, send us a message, and we’ll report back next month.