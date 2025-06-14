A town musician is aiming to make high-end instruments more affordable after launching her first collection.

Stamford violinist and professional stringed instrument-maker, Libby Summers, has released her debut line, Brazenose Violins - handmade violins, violas, and cellos for advanced students through to professionals.

The launch follows more than three years of research, testing, and development, aimed at producing instruments combining high quality craftsmanship at a more affordable price.

Stamford Strings is based in High Street St Martins

Crafted in Europe and finished at her Stamford Strings shop, the collection is designed to fall between the prices of premium student instruments and custom artisan designs.

A set of instruments crafted with premium European tonewood and finished with high-end fittings, Pirastro Evah Pirazzi or Obligato strings start from £2,975 for the ‘Terra’ violin.

For those wanting a more exclusive instrument, violins with the greatest level of artisan craftsmanship and made from tonewoods of the best calibre are available for up to £8,995.

Libby is a classically trained violinist and teacher as well as instrument maker

“My clients and students wanted instruments that were more personal and responsive than the standard, mass-produced models, but without having to commit to a fully bespoke price,” said Libby, who was named Businessperson of the Year at the 2024 Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards.

“The Brazenose Violins range was born out of that challenge: to make instruments that are beautiful and high-performing, yet affordable for serious players.

“It was also really important to me to source the materials and crafting of the instruments exclusively from Europe, using fully traceable, properly seasoned wood.”

The Brazenose Fuoco Artisan is part of Libby's debut collection

The collection, available to buy from Stamford Strings and select UK stockists, is named after Brazenose Lane and Brazenose Gate, a stone’s throw from Libby’s first shop in St Leonard’s Street.

It is inspired by an act of scholarly rebellion in the 14th century, when disgruntled students and masters from Oxford's Brasenose College set up a short-lived rival institution in Stamford, known as Brazenose College or Stamford College.

Libby founded Stamford Strings in 2019 which has developed a reputation for high-quality instruments, bespoke service, and friendly atmosphere.

“The next generation of string players is showing incredible talent, but access to really responsive, excellently constructed instruments from trustworthy sources remains a challenge,” she said.

“Brazenose Violins is my response to that challenge: a brand that respects the highest standards of craftsmanship while allowing more musicians to participate with reasonable price points.”

Libby is also hosting summer concerts in Stamford in July and September featuring Brazenose instruments and performances from musicians, including award-winning cellist Michael Petrov.

Visit www.brazenoseviolins.co.uk or email info@stamfordstrings.com for more details.