A library’s fate is likely to be decided in the autumn, the county council has said.

Ryhall Library in Coppice Road is under threat in its current location, as the county authority says it does not have the funds needed to make the necessary repairs to bring the 1970s building up to a standard needed to become part of its Living Well service.

The three other libraries that the authority runs in Uppingham, Ketton and Oakham will however undergo extensive work and should be ready by the end of the year.

Ryhall residents have mounted a campaign to save the library and most wish to see it remain in its current location, although that does not appear to be the favoured option of the local authority.

The authority, which in recent years has been reducing local services due to funding issues, had been due to make a decision last month, but delayed it and recently the scrutiny committee said it would not come up with alternative suggestions, as this was the role of the Liberal Democrat administration and the senior officers.

Now the authority has said following ‘positive discussions’ a final decision should be made in September.

In a statement the council said: “Rutland County Council has held positive discussions with ward members for Ryhall and the chairperson of Ryhall Parish Council, as we consider the best way forward for the library service.

“As always, our priority is to keep delivering library services to the people of Ryhall and surrounding parishes, in a sustainable and cost-effective way. We hope to continue our discussions further at a formal meeting of Ryhall Parish Council, where officers can talk with parish councillors about recent building surveys and the findings from our public consultation. The consultation report will be shared on our website prior to this meeting, the date for which is being decided.

“We are working towards a further Ryhall Library report to cabinet with options to consider and decide in September. Rutland County Council would need to give full consideration to relevant council policies and legislation around the disposal of public assets if a decision were taken to sell or transfer ownership of the library building.”

The parish council and campaigners have said they would be open to taking over the library as a community managed service, as has been done in libraries up and down the country.

However the parish may not get a discount on the building price, as has been the case in other areas as in a letter to a local resident council leader Gale Waller (Lib Dem) said the authority would be amenable to talks but would not sell it at less than its market value.